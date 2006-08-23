In Today’s Papers

From the major dailies:
- Advertisers in Search of Revenues Look to Web’s Latest Heroes
“The runaway success of YouTube, which says 100m videos are watched every day, has sent media executives into a frenzy”
- Artists Take Paintings to Masses
“Blogs create new gallery for both buyer and seller”
- High Technology, Enthroned
“We test a digital commode that warms, washes, dries; sometimes old ways are best”
- Hotels Are Alive with Sound of (Hip) Music
“It’s louder, too, as chains cater to younger clients”
- Indian Entrepreneurs Increasingly Go Home to Join Tech-Industry Explosion
You can go home again! Increasingly, Indian business leaders aren’t moving to the United States to make their fortunes, they’re returning to India.
- Jacob Mincer, 84, Pioneer of Labor Economics, Dies
“Mixing math and empirical data before it was commonplace.”
- Leash Gets Shorter for Beleaguered CEOs
Alan Murray takes a look at how business bloggers, shareholders, and boards of directors are holding big business chiefs more accountable.
- New Travel Sites Seek to Carve Niches
“Venture capital is betting on start-ups to tap luxury vacation market”
- Sony Pictures Takes Online Video Plunge with Grouper
With the big studio’s acquisition help position it against YouTube and smaller, scrappier businesses?
- Success and Greed in the New Economy of Web Point Payouts
The unintended consequences of using incentives to encourage user-generated content — and the reasons why people contribute to folksonomies
- Warning: Interruption Overload
“The ‘buzz’ of instant communication is addictive and a harmful distraction for employees”
- William C. Norris, 95, Founder of an Early Rival to IBM
Norris founded Control Data, the company that created the first supercomputers. The company began its decline when personal computers became popular in the ’80s.