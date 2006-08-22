Web 2.0: The Movie and More

Just in case you missed it over at TechCrunch earlier this month, Michael Arrington hosted a 24-minute documentary entitled, “What is Web 2.0?”

In the video Arrington conducts conversations with 13 Web 2.0 CEOs about what Web 2.0 is, whether we’re in a bubble, what business models work, what is the role of publishers, and how important and how large is the early adopter crowd, along with other issues related to user adoption trends and technology. For certain, Web 2.0 is about technologies such as Ajax, Mash-Ups, Flash, Tagging, and open source applications. But mostly Web 2.0’s central focus is user participation.

Participants included Joe Kraus (Jotspot), Scott Milener (Browster), David Sifry (Technorati), Auren Hoffman (Rapleaf), Chris Alden (Rojo), Jonathan Abrams (Socializr), Aaron Cohen (Bolt), Jeremy Verba (Piczo), Steven Marder (Eurekster), Matt Sanchez (Video Egg), Godhwani (Simply Hired), Keith Teare (edgeio), and Michael Tanne (Wink).

There is also an engaging discussion on What Is Web 2.0 going on over at jobster blog.

Ironically, the topic won’t be on the top of the agenda at the Web 2.0 Conference, held November 7 – 9 in San Francisco, this year as thought leaders and technologists are more interested in predicting what will happen when we reach Web 3.0.