In Today’s Papers

What’s worth reading:
- A New Way to Use the Force
Lucasfilm Ltd. to release videogame to keep the Star Wars franchise churning.
- Katrina Cost Continues to Swell
“The fiscal impact of Hurricane Katrina, the most costly natural disaster in U.S. history, shows no sign of ending.”
- YouTube Launches Advertising Channels
“Warner Brothers Records is the first to use the brand channel technique to promote Paris Hilton’s debut album “Paris,” which arrives in stores today.”
- Rap Producer Ready to Try Again With Old Partner
Murder Inc. records executive Irv Gotti (né Irving Lorenzo) finds himself in bed again with Universal Music Group after being acquitted of money laundering.
- Oil Holds Ground as Iran Nuclear Deadline Nigh
Oil prices hold steady as the United Nations awaits Iran’s response to suspending uranium enrichment.