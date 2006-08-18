You Are What You Search

I recently learned some very bad things about myself. Namely, that I’m a hoarding omnivore—online, that is.

One of the byproducts of AOL releasing the 36 million searches of 658,000 people is that the sorts of people who analyze these sorts of things are starting to come to some universal human truths. Slate.com has an unscientific guide to searchers. You’ll recognize many of your friends and family among them, but if you’re like me, you’re hesitant to label yourself.

Similarly, the Wall Street Journal recently proclaimed,

“You are your inbox.” How you handle that bottomless pit, it seems, says a lot about your character.

All of this makes me more than a little uncomfortable. Are we the people in real life that we are online? If so, maybe we should spend a little more time logged off.