An Amusement Park… for the Mind?

While I haven’t been to either of the two WonderWorks , particularly the one recently opened in Pigeon Forge , I’m intrigued by the attraction’s combination of theme park-like entertainment and science and technology education.

Increasingly, museums are being redesigned to tell stories and further self-led learning. Perhaps theme parks are also focusing more intently on educational experiences?

The proof, as they say, is in the pudding. Have any FC Now readers been to WonderWorks? Does it hold up to its learning-driven entertainment promise? Share your stories here.