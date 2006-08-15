Where There’s a Will, There’s a Social Enterprise.

I don’t think anything captures that more than the exploration of social enterprise and the Social Capitalist awards – two examples that set Fast Company apart.

The range of expressions of social enterprise prompt debate/discussion locally and internationally. So it’s interesting to read a social enterprise reference coming out of the 16th International AIDS Conference.

According to the Globe and Mail, in the article Tiny grants, big hope in AIDS fight,

In the Mashuru area of Kenya, a single woman with HIV who had no source of income now runs a small general store, is self-sufficient and, most importantly, is eating properly, thanks to a $140 grant from World Vision.In the same region, a group of 15 women have used a $1,400 grant from the humanitarian organization to expand a small business of rearing goats for sale at market, using the added profit to care for HIV orphans and vulnerable children in their village.

…

Forty-seven microfinance projects last year gave people living with HIV and AIDS basic business training that improved their disposable income, health, nutrition, dignity and self-respect, as well as better access to anti-retroviral drugs, and decreased the stigma of the disease, [Carole Leacock, a HIV/AIDS program specialist with World Vision Canada] said.

As social enterprise gains traction, we increasingly see the leveraging of resources through microfinance offerings underwritten by NGOs – as well as other social enterprises like Prosper and Kiva.