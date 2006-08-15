Want a Better Staff? Try Following This Lead.

McKinney is an ad agency in Raleigh, NC that can’t be ignored when it comes to retention and culture building. They live by their mantras and their dedication to living (figuratively) in the world of possibilty – nothing is impossible and when you truly believe in that concept, great things (ideas, products, innovations) grow.

I had the honor of being invited to a special Possibilities Day at McKinney recently where a speaker – Dr Benjamin Zander, conductor of the Boston Philharmonic Orchestra and co-author ofThe Art of Possibility – spoke for 2 hours. It was a life-altering session (check it out), and I am positive it carried a hefy price tag. But when your dedication to insuring all your 300 employees get exposed to something so dynamic and inspiring is true and real, you can’t afford to not invest in your people. Ad agencies sell ideas and concepts; the product is subjective and needs to top the last order, every time, no matter what. Keeping the already amazing staff engaged and enthusiastic and consistently raising the bar is priceless. Get this man in front of your group, if it’s at all possible.