How You Can Investigate Congressional Malpractice

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

The folks at the Sunlight Foundation are pioneering new ways for ordinary people to figure out bad politics, first Congresspedia, like Wikipedia for Congress.

Today, they announce a project where bloggers and good governemnt types can work together to expose corruption in the earmarks process. They providing a means where you can help figure out suspicious spending… and then confront politicians regarding that spending.

They’re also doing so using a great mashup of Google maps with a database of spending.

This has significance beyond exposing a little corruption, it’s a next step in a process where professional and citizen journalists work together to expose bad guys.

Please check it out here

