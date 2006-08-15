Blogs: The Other Job Board

Job sites are continually trying to find ways to get in front of passive candidates. Ya’ know, the most desirable prospects who already have a job. Doing so helps job boards become more desirable to employers (their clients).

Partnering with sites whose primary reason for existence isn’t job content is typically a pretty effective way to achieve this objective. Historically, the most popular way to do this would be to ‘power’ a career center for an association site, for example. Other targets for job sites to partner with include portal sites, local sites, community sites, etc.

One of the most notable partnerships recently created includes vertical job search engine Simply Hired adding their job content to MySpace. If you’re looking to get your jobs in front of the 16-to-22-year-old demographic, this is probably a great thing.

Now, blogs are “what’s cool” in the quest for the passive job seeker.

Here’s how it works: Popular blog about [fill in topic] allows employers to post jobs on blog to target audience.

Techcrunch, a mega-popular blog destination for techies, recently launched a job section to its site dubbed Crunchboard. The site charges $200 (30 days) for employers to put their opportunities in front of Techcrunch’s highly sought-after readers.