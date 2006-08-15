Innovation: Frozen Spam, Nothing Is Worthless

Want to see what frozen spam looks like? Visit Alex Dragulescu’s Spam Architecture project. He’s built a program that uses junk email as input and generates three-dimensional architectural models based on keywords and patterns in the spam. They’re quite beautiful. High-quality innovation comes from solving people’s problems. Really fabulous innovation comes from solving problems no-one knew they had and using materials no-one knew were useful. (via City of Sound and Bldg Blog)