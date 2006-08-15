Piggyback on Saddleback | part three

We are concluding the series on the “Eight Myths About Growing Businesses” by mashing-up Rick Warren’s THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN CHURCH with my TRIBAL KNOWLEDGE.

Eight Myths About Growing Businesses

Myth 5 | If you are dedicated enough, your business will grow.

Skill, not just dedication, will bring forth business growth. It is a case of working smarter, not harder. The reason Steve Jobs of Apple is so effective in creating and marketing new products is because he is skilled at it.

Myth 6 | There is one secret key to growing a business.

There is more than one way to grow a business. Some businesses grow by appealing to a mass audience; others grow by appealing to niche audiences. Some businesses grow by using low prices; others grow by using high prices. Some growing businesses spend millions on advertising campaigns; others have never used advertising campaigns. It takes all kinds of businesses to appeal to all kinds of customers. If every business was just like every other business, they’d only reach a small group of customers.

Myth 7 | The only expectation a growing business can have its customers is their patronage.

Not only do growing businesses expect customers’ patronage, they also expect customers to tell their friends and family about the businesses they patronize. The fruit of a customer is another customer.

Myth 8 | Small businesses can’t learn from big businesses

Any business can learn principles from another like-minded business. One cannot grow a business trying to mimic another business. However, one can grow a business by using principles that another business discovered and then filtering those principles through the personality and cultural context of your business.