Is Misleading the Public Really Profitable?

There shouldn’t be a choice between honest public relations and outright skewing of the truth for short-term gain, but as we know from never ending battles with tobacco companies, the latter is all too often common practice.

Enter the issue of global warming. Or, as I prefer to call it, global weirding, since we’re not really sure whether we’re heading for a tinderbox or an ice age. Despite that uncertainty, there’s simply no question that our rampant greenhouse gas emissions (among other things) are causing havoc on Earth’s fragile ecosystems – to our peril. There’s also no debate that, even if Armageddon is not nigh, the majority of proactive steps a company can take to reduce their emissions are (surprise!) ultimately profitable.

There are innumerable examples of how “going green” has paid off on the traditional bottom line. From small companies in Madison, to the biggest companies in the world, like Wal-Mart and General Electric, proactive decisions to reduce their environmental footprints are bringing in more profits – even before any PR benefits are considered.

Despite all this optimism, however, there are some companies and organizations that have gone out of their way to fight tooth and nail the very idea that doing anything proactively environmental is in anyone’s interest, much less their own. And they are using their PR machines to man the front lines in this imaginary battle.

One of the most bizarre examples of this is the “CO2 is Life” advertisements produced by the Competitive Enterprise Institute. This “public service” campaign is so silly, it looks like it was made up by The Onion. It is, however, real and was funded with indirect money from Exxon, Ford and the many other contributors to CEI.

Another interesting group who are insistent about spending enormous money and effort to avoid doing anything about the issue of global warming (and most other environmental issues) is the National Association of Manufacturers, who stubbornly believe that the only thing that matters is finding ways to produce more energy, more cheaply – never mind efficiency. But at least they’re not lying about what they believe.