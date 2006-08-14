Being Big in a Small World

We seem to always be complaining about big brands over here at scenarioDNA . It’s easy to get into the banter of the big brand slam when you’re slightly exempt from their wrath and cushioned by two rivers the East and the Hudson. The alternatives to big brands are ubiquitous in major cities like New York, all you have to do is walk around a bit.

It’s a rude awakening, however, when you’re temporarily

thrust back into the suburbs from which you came. I’m blogging from Suffolk

County, Long Island, where Wal-Mart

now sits as an “anchor” tenant in the nearest mall. Twenty-five years ago this

mall was the hottest thing since slice bread boasting one of the first multiplex theaters and

stores like A&S

and Macy’s in their bridal

registry heydays.

Macy’s still remains, but Wal-Mart took the place of

A&S. Like a child who refuses to join the crowd, it sits reluctantly with

its back turned in the former A&S footprint. Wal-Mart’s main entrance faces

the parking lot and a fortified wall of concrete rudely interrupts your window

shopping beyond Hot Topic.

Wal-Mart’s got a self-confidence problem. So do many

struggling big brands. Yet some take risks. Take, for instance, NASCAR and its hardcore plugs in

Talladega

Nights. It took a risk to be placed in a movie where satire reigns supreme.

Caught between Will Ferrell

and Ali G, how could you not

expect a bit of poking and prodding? NASCAR is laughing all the way to the bank

at its white trash brand connections.

And other brands saw the confidence. It was contagious and

they got involved. Wonder

Bread, Applebees, Perrier—to name a

few—all come off well. They put their necks out to take a licking. In the

end they demonstrated a sense of humor and showed that they didn’t take

themselves too seriously. You couldn’t escape from the heavy media penetration.

Even Larry

King got in on the momentum.



The future for a big brand is all about unbundling who they

are, getting over themselves and seeing where they make the most sense. And

doing it simply. No one wants to be caught fraternizing with the 800-lb

bullying gorilla in the room.

Wal-Mart tells you that they’re cool via paid-for

back-to-school emails on Daily Candy,

but they’re not cultivating hot designers like Target does. Why

wouldn’t Wal-Mart build on its credibility of basic apparel? Accept the socks

and underwear. What is Wal-Mart doing to help the Dickies and Caterpillars of the

world? Target’s helping Isaac

Mizrahi and Luella.

Coca-Cola

got itself into the user-generated content business where the likes of Youtube is already doing an amazing job and

letting creativity flow. Developing more exciting events and promotions ala Red Bull would have gotten

some fabulously authentic Youtube exposure for Coke. Seeding catalysts is a

better stance. What if Coke created a microbrand specifically involved with Rooftop Films? Coke successfully

unbundled Tab. And

Tab builds on what Coke is and uses it to advantage.