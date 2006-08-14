Piggyback on Saddleback | part two

As businesspeople responsible for growing sales and growing customers, we can learn a lot from Rick Warren’s experience in growing Saddleback Community Church as he explained in THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN CHURCH. For example, by simply switching out a few church-words for business-words, his “Eight Myths About Growing Churches” becomes “Eight Myths About Growing Businesses.” Smart stuff for us all to ponder …

Eight Myths About Growing Businesses

MYTH #1 | The only thing large businesses care about is market share.

The simple truth is … a business will not grow big for prolonged periods of time if market share is all it cares about.

Myth #2 | All large businesses grow at the expense of smaller businesses.

Transferring customers from one competing business to another is not the most meaningful way to grow a business. A business that grows larger only by customers switching from a competitor is not experiencing genuine growth—it’s simply rearranging the deck chairs.

Myth #3 | You must choose between focusing on Quality and Quantity in your business.

Quality attracts quantity. In a business where customer lives are being changed, employees are being transformed, and authenticity is flowing freely, you’ll have to lock the doors to keep people from wanting to participate.