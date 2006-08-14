Job Search 2.0

Remember when finding all current job openings in your area of expertise meant simply opening up the pages of your local newspaper? Yeah, me neither, but I hear it’s true.

The ’90s gave rise to a myriad of job sites. You know the usual suspects and survivors: Monster, Craigslist, HotJobs. Going to one central resource like the Sunday paper was replaced by scouring the Web for multiple sites.

Believe it or not The Long Tail of job sites is getting even longer. Whether you’re looking for search engine optimization jobs, entry level jobs, call center jobs or even jobs in Las Vegas, there’s a site for you. Most estimates put the number of job-related sites at 45,000.

Information overload? You bet. But there may be hope.

The Rise of the Vertical Job Search Engines

For the most part, search engines like Google were (and still are) counted on to help job seekers find the most valuable sites for finding employment opportunities. However, vertical search is fueling a new way to browse job openings.

What is vertical search? If you’ve ever used Google to find images, news or video, then you know what a vertical search is. It’s taking a specific category and searching that content exclusively. This could be real estate or cars, but for this example, it’s jobs.