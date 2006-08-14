advertisement
Innovation: Start by Leaving the Customer Alone

By Fast Company Staff1 minute Read

This post is a complete list of every promotion flung at the crowd during a single Mets-Padres game. 47 sponsored promotions from 36 companies in 9 innings. And you know someone’s sitting in a meeting right now trying to work out how to create a promotion that will ‘really break through’. Sometimes the best innovation is to be somewhere else.

