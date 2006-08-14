The Goth Economy and Creative Hiring Habits

I’m blogjamming from vacation in Whitby on the North Yorkshire coast. It’s a picturesque seaside town with an overwhelming Victorian vibe and an above average density of goths . This is slightly surprising until you remember that Bram Stoker described Dracula coming ashore in Britain, from a ship steered by a dead man into Whitby harbour. Which means that now Whitby has a flourishing goth economy all of its own; a festival , shops, even a fantastic guesthouse .

This is a powerful reminder of the economic power of a subculture, especially if you can aggregate people in the real world, not just online. But it also reminded me of one of the most provocative articles I’ve read in ages; this piece from The Guardian about the fact that goths tend to make brilliant employees and business people, especially in the creative industries. As a long-time hip-hop/dance fan I’d always tended to think of goths as the weird kids you didn’t talk to, but this article reminded me that the cliques of school aren’t good guides to employment practise and the things that make goths strange at school are exactly the traits you want in business. The geeks will code our world, the goths will design it.