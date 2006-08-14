Piggyback on Saddleback | part one

The best book on building and growing a business wasn’t written by an acclaimed consultant or esteemed academic. It was written by Rick Warren , the founding pastor of Saddleback Community Church .

If you are one of the 25-million plus people who’ve read THE PURPOSE DRIVEN LIFE, then you’re familiar with Rick Warren. But you’re probably not familiar with his first book, THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN CHURCH. In it, Warren shares the methods used by Saddleback to grow from its first service with seven people to being a church with over 20,000 members.

To illustrate how business-relevant Warren’s advice is, this three-post series will be a mash-up message from Rick Warren’s THE PURPOSE-DRIVEN CHURCH and marketing musings found in my TRIBAL KNOWLEDGE.

Businesses seeking growth today are asking the wrong question.

We businesspeople tend to ask, “What will make our business grow?” But that’s the wrong question to ask. The better question to ask is “What obstacles and hindrances are preventing our business from growing?”