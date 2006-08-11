advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

In Today’s Papers

By Heath Row1 minute Read

I know it’s late in the day, but I just got around to going through all the news I usually peruse. Here are the relevant headlines and stories for your weekend — or commute — reading:

Another item: USA Today gives a shout out to LA Design Concepts and Boston Design Center, two luxury furnishers who help people buy fixtures usually available — “to the trade only” — wholesale. Think of them as brokers for DIY interior designers.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life