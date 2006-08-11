Yet Another Spam Scam

I have received email from exiled African princes, Nigerian businessmen , and heirs to diamond mines. And I know I’m not the only who has received such spam in my inbox. I have also been contacted by soldiers in the Army over in Iraq or widows of 9/11 victims. There is something insidious about using such serious events for financial fraud. But news of this latest email con speaks volumes.

Using the JFK assassination for identity theft? Many people point to JFK’s death as a turning point in American history. Mining such a historical moment for spam seems particularly low. The fact that Kennedy’s assassination is marred with mystery and conspiracy, to such an extent that it feels like an open wound, makes this choice appear even more despicable.

But maybe this is a logical choice for email con-artists. They are moving on from African royalty and current events. I suppose these types of emails are no longer effective. Then again, maybe this isn’t for the best. I don’t want such conmen stretching their bounds creatively. What’s next? Spam about Vietnam? The fall of the Berlin wall? The first war in Iraq?