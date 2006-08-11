On Being PC

Tomorrow, the IBM PC celebrates its 25th anniversary — and I was proud of FC Now’s milestone!

On Aug. 12, 1981, IBM announced its first personal computer, the IBM 5150. It cost $1,565. It had 16K of memory. I can hardly imagine!

Since I first started using computers, I’ve dabbled on the TRS-80, the TI-99/4A, the Commodore 64, and a slew of Apples, including the II, II+, IIe, IIc, and most of the more recent offerings.

Of all the computers you’ve ever used, which do you appreciate — and do you miss — the most?

Happy birthday, IBM PC!