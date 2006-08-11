FC Now BlogJam 2006

As previously announced , FC Now’s third anniversary is this month! To help celebrate and recognize the launch of what might very well be the first blog published by a business magazine, we’re organizing the third annual FC Now BlogJam — and it’s scheduled to kick off Monday morning.

We’ve invited the contributors to the blogs featured in FC Now’s blogroll — almost all innovative blogs that have been featured in the magazine — as well as select active readers, to participate as contributors. And response has been impressive. About 40 people have confirmed their interest and are prepared to post actively to FC Now next week Monday and Tuesday. Among the participants:

Lloyd Alter and Nick Aster, TreeHugger

Grace Bonney, Design Sponge

Anastasia Goodstein, Ypulse

Craig Newmark, Craig’s List

Ilya Vedrashko, MIT Advertising Lab

Should be an amazing crew. Be sure to check in early and often Monday and Tuesday, Aug. 14-15 — for the third annual FC Now BlogJam!