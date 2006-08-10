MTV has a Race Problem

MTV2’s broadcast of an animated version of rapper Snoop Dogg accompanied by two bikini-clad black women in neck collars and chains squatting on all fours and defecating on the floor has drawn the ire of leading African-Americans and media watchdog groups, who label the show racist, misogynist, and irresponsible.

The episode was first featured on a July 1 airing of the entertainment network’s series “Where My Dogs At?” a half-hour show lampooning real-life celebrities and pop culture as seen through the eyes of two wise-cracking stray dogs–Woofie and Buddy–voiced by comedians Tracy Morgan and Jeffrey Ross, respectively. Because the show airs on Saturday afternoons it has become popular with youth.

Viacom, the cable network’s parent company, whose president Christina Norman is African-American, defends the show as social satire, stating that the “Woolfie Loves Snoop” episode was a parody of an MTV Video Awards Snoop Dogg appearance, where he was flanked by two women on leashes. A spokesman for the company stated that the media conglomerate doesn’t condone Snoop’s actions “and the goal was to take aim at that incident for its insensitivity and outrageousness.”

The network has not yet decided if it will ever air the episode again, and also remains uncertain whether the series will return for a second season.

My guess is that Viacom may also soon face criticism for the premiere of VH1’s “Flavor of Love 2,” a reality show where a group of women vie for the love of 1980s rapper Flavor Flav. The episode featured two women fighting and another woman defecating on the floor.

