Google Games

With all of the Google Maps mash-ups being made, it was just a matter of time until someone created games. The link being shared lately is for Goggles , a simple flight simulator that uses satellite photographs to create backgrounds.

There have been other noteworthy games created using Google maps (a scavenger hunt game, a golf game, and even a Carmen-Sandiego-eque geography game), but none of them have captured the Internet by storm yet. One could guess it will only be a matter of time until someone uses the Google Maps API to create a really huge time-waster.

What kind of games would you like to see on Google Maps?