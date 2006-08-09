When reading Doug Sundheim’s excellent post on “The Gift of Risk” I was looking at the other half of the equation as how we inspire someone to take that leap of faith outside their comfort zone and attempt taking that risk.

Often, when working with clients, we’ll go to the future and work backwards. Some would call it doing a visualization, however this is different….subtle, but different. It takes what you might visualize as far as an experience or place to be in life and looking at the impact it would have in your life. So the question I ask clients is “What would your life look like if….? and end the question with what would complete a lifelong goal for them. For example “What would your life look like if you got that promotion?” What would your life look like if you started your own company rather than work for someone else?” What would your life look like if you gave up your current lifestyle as you know it and jumped into a new career with both feet?”

For some it spurs them on to push themselves just that little bit more and to take that chance or risk, and for others, once they can see it, taste it, and feel it, they decide not to go ahead as that’s not the lifestyle they want for themselves. Either way it’s a reality check and alters their lives in a profound way.

The same goes for leaders who are taking the organization through unknown territory. “What would the state of the organization look like if….?”

It’s jumping into the deep end of each day.

Looking forward….

Donna Karlin