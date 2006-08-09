Search Engine Sparring Dance

Lately it seems as if Google is the only game in town for interactive media companies seeking to ramp up advertising revenue.

Recently, the Web-search company signed an exclusive deal with Fox Interactive Media to provide search and ad services for MySpace, IGN, Rottentomatoes.com, and some of its other properties. Google beat out Yahoo! for this deal–one that will bring together two of the highest trafficked spaces on the Web–Google and MySpace. And as Garett Rogers said in his ZDNet blog today:

“Google gets users and more places to serve advertisements, and Fox Interactive Media gets $900 million from Google and superior technology for their users.”

Finally, there’s some proof that online social networking can be monetized. Meanwhile, the jury is still out on monetizing the other Web 2.0 darling–Internet video. But wait, Google just may have a strategy for that as well.

The company also signed an exclusive deal with Viacom to insert the entertainment media company’s content, such as “The MTV Video Music Awards” and “SpongeBob SquarePants,” as video clips within Google’s AdSense advertising system. This means we could start seeing these video clips on blogs and other sites appearing in Google’s AdSense network as soon as next week, with Google and Viacom splitting revenue with Web publishers who display these video-based ads on their sites. As part of their deal, Google will also sell Viacom videos on its Google Video site for $1.99 per full-length download like it does with Apple iTunes.

With Google’s tentacles extending into every platform possible, its two contenders–MSN and Yahoo!–should begin working on obtaining an optimal checkmate position.

In fact, Yahoo! already has.