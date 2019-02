With the increasing use of blogs and social network services such as MySpace, it’s more true than ever that you are your references .

In the past, human resource professionals might Google potential employees as a spot check. Now, employers are using services like MySpace to find — and hire — new employees.

Do you have a MySpace profile? Do you use it for work — or keep that in mind? Has your company turned to MySpace or anything similar in terms of tracking down and attracting talent?