Apple’s View

This morning at Apple’s Worldwide Developer’s Conference, Steve Jobs announced the Mac Pro, the latest iteration of Apple’s high-end desktop. This ending the company’s transition from IBM PowerPC chips to Intel processors. In the tradition of past Apple announcements , the Mac Pro is available to buy today.

Jobs also took the time to criticize Microsoft’s Windows Vista, saying it took the company five years to create something that copies the innovation in Apple’s OS X, including its search function Spotlight, and iCal, a calendar program in the OS. And in a display of gonzo competition, Apple ran a demo of the new version of its OS, named Leopard. Highlights include improved versions of Spotlight, the Dashboard, the Mail program, iCal and iChat, and Time Machine which lets you recall old versions of any file, as well as Core animation which enhances the visuals of the entire OS and Mac applications. It will be released in the spring.

While Apple’s Mac computers are enjoying success, shipping 1.33 million Macs in the last quarter according to Jobs, the Mac is still an underdog fighting Windows machines. You have to wonder what Bill Gates et al think of Apple’s comments on Microsoft stealing from Apple’s OS and what they think about the coming release of Leopard–espcially after the oft-delayed Windows Vista.

How would you react if you ran Microsoft?