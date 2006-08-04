Weekend Watching

Tonight I’m parting with 10 bucks to catch Talladega Nights: The Ballad Of Ricky Bobby, Will Ferrell’s NASCAR parody. In mocking the NASCAR industry, the film also pokes fun at its corporate sponsorships — but not at the expense of such sponsors. In fact the movie is being touted as the best example of product placement and brand integration in a film — ever.
From what I’ve seen on billboards, the Web, and in Ferrell’s TV appearances and film previews, I’m thinking it just might be a little brand overkill — but I’m not committed to that opinion just yet.