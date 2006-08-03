The Fall of the AOL Wall

The AOL wall started crumbling about a year ago when the Internet Service Provider decided to allow non-AOL subscribers to access content through AOL homepages. This move enabled the company to gain a small plot on the Google/Yahoo!/MSN- dominated land mass. But it just wasn’t enough to gain access to the millions of eyeballs the other advertiser-supported models were garnering. Just yesterday, Time Warner Inc, AOL’s parent company, announced that its software, e-mail, IM, a local phone number with unlimited incoming calls as well as safety and security features would be free for its broadband users starting in September.