Betting on the Boom(ers)

Passersby at the Charlestown Navy Yard, just down the block from Old Ironsides, could have been forgiven Monday night for thinking an old time revival meeting had taken up residence on the grounds.

Inside a big white tent, an animated crazy man with a microphone was pacing back and forth, calling out names, urging folks to step up and be counted, and leading the crowd in cheers of “Boom, boom, boom!”

No handicapped threw down their crutches, but Jane Seymour, age 53, (Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman) did recount how she bared her bosoms to get her most recent gig in The Wedding Crashers.

In short, it was just a typical launch party for another Jeff Taylor business. Taylor, you may remember, founded the super-successful job site Monster.com. Now he’s back with a new idea: eons.com, a sort of MySpace for the over 50 crowd.

Taylor, who at 45 is too young to qualify for his own site, says he was attracted to this market because of its size and financial heft. “Every day, 10,000 people turn 50,” he says. There are lots of these folks: some 77 million of them. And they have fat wallets. In 2001, they controlled 67% of the country’s wealth, or $28 trillion.

But they’ve been underserved by Madison Avenue, which prefers its target audience young and foxy, even if impecunious.

Taylor plans to change all that by making 50 the new, well, 40?