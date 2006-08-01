advertisement
Theater of the Research

By Heath Row1 minute Read

Live theater, and perhaps even Broadway, predates the advent of television, but people staging Broadway productions are just now beginning to adopt some of the market research and development tools used by newer-media marketeers — including the film industry.

Case in point, the people behind Great White Way productions such as Wicked and Altar Boyz have tapped Live Theatrical Events and Nielsen — yes, Nielsen — to help them identify the true targets for Broadway marketing campaigns. It’s an interesting case study of the old using the new to good effect.

