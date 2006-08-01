advertisement
The New Media Elite

The Wall Street Journal recently released the New-Media Power List (subscription may be required), which includes a lot of unknowns and amateurs who have used social-networking sites like YouTube and MySpace to become the new media elite. WSJ’s John Jurgensen writes:

By Lynne d Johnson1 minute Read

“As videos, blogs and Web pages created by amateurs remake the entertainment landscape, unknown directors, writers and producers are being catapulted into positions of enormous influence. Each week, about a half-million people download a comedic video podcast featuring a former paralegal. A video by a 30-year-old comedian from Cleveland has now been watched by almost 30 million people, roughly the audience for an average “American Idol” episode. The most popular contributor to the photo site Flickr.com just got a contract to shoot a Toyota ad campaign.”

And the winners are:

PODCASTERS

AMATEUR VIDEO

SOCIAL NETWORKING

MUSIC

  • Popular Amateur Web Radio Broadcaster – Davide Nevue, Whisperings
  • Top-Rated Music Blog – Scott Lapatine, stereogum

BLOGGING

  • Top-Linked Bloggers – Cory Doctorow and Xeni Jardin, Boing Boing

PHOTOGRAPHY, TV AND FILM

Who do you think should have made the list?

About the author

Lynne d Johnson is a Content + Community Consultant developing content and community strategies that help brands better tell their stories and build better relationships with people toward driving brand awareness, loyalty, and purchase intent. She has been writing about tech and media since the Web 1.0 days, most recently about how the future of consumer interactions will be driven by augmented reality and wearable tech.

