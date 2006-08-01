The Wall Street Journal recently released the New-Media Power List (subscription may be required), which includes a lot of unknowns and amateurs who have used social-networking sites like YouTube and MySpace to become the new media elite. WSJ’s John Jurgensen writes:
“As videos, blogs and Web pages created by amateurs remake the entertainment landscape, unknown directors, writers and producers are being catapulted into positions of enormous influence. Each week, about a half-million people download a comedic video podcast featuring a former paralegal. A video by a 30-year-old comedian from Cleveland has now been watched by almost 30 million people, roughly the audience for an average “American Idol” episode. The most popular contributor to the photo site Flickr.com just got a contract to shoot a Toyota ad campaign.”
And the winners are:
PODCASTERS
- Emmy-Nominated – Orin and Jerry Zucker, It’s Jerry Time
- Top-Rated – Keith Mallery and Kemda, Keith and The Girl
- Top Video Podcast Producer – Jeff Macpherson, Tiki Bar TV
- The Web’s Anchorwoman – Amanda Congdon, Amanda UnBoomed
- Video Podcast Stars – Kent Nichols and Douglas Sarine, Ask A Ninja
- A Teen Hit – Andrew Sims and Ben Schoen, MuggleCast
AMATEUR VIDEO
- Most Watched Video on YouTube – Judson Laipply, Evolution of Dance
- Crossover Star – Brooke “Brookers” Brodack, myspace.com/brookealley
- Top Earners – Fritz Grobe and Stephen Voltz, Extreme Diet Coke and Mentos Experiments
- Corporate-Sponsored Traveler – Matt Harding, Where the Hell is Matt?
SOCIAL NETWORKING
- A Ruler Of Myspace – Christine Dolce, myspace.com/forbidden
- Grassroots Music Success – Lustra, myspace.com/lustra
MUSIC
- Popular Amateur Web Radio Broadcaster – Davide Nevue, Whisperings
- Top-Rated Music Blog – Scott Lapatine, stereogum
BLOGGING
- Top-Linked Bloggers – Cory Doctorow and Xeni Jardin, Boing Boing
PHOTOGRAPHY, TV AND FILM
- The Web’s Top Photographer – Rebekka Gudleifsdóttir, Photos from rebekka
- Up-And-Coming Filmmakers – Susan Buice and Arin Crumley, Four Eyed Monsters
- Web-TV Taste Makers – Rob Schrab and Dam Harmon, channel101.com
- Top Machinima Film Makers – Rooster Teeth, roosterteeth.com
- The Pioneers – Mate and Mike Chapman, Homestar Runner
Who do you think should have made the list?