Designing David

Today’s New York Post sports a quick Q&A with designer David Rockwell (which, unfortunately, doesn’t appear to be available online). He discusses working with dance choreographer Jerry Mitchell to design the JetBlue terminal at JFK, as well as how children’s playgrounds should be more social, collaborative spaces. Interestingly enough, Rockwell derived some inspiration for his recent playground projects from skateparks. Where have you recently gained ideas from an unlikely source?