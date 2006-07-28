Welcome to BlogHer ’06

Yesterday I endured a long (but pleasant) JetBlue flight from New York to San Jose so that I could attend BlogHer ’06 . In its second year, the conference’s mission is to create an opportunity for all kinds of women bloggers to pursue exposure, education and community.

This morning hundreds of women (and their friends) were welcomed to the conference by BlogHer co-founders Elisa Camahort, Jory des Jardins and Lisa Stone. Of note was Stone’s citizen journalism related comment: “Today everybody is press. Everything you say or do is on the record.”

Now I’m off to a panel that focuses on starting a community-based blog site. The panel is sponsored by Blurb, an online service that provides software that enables writers to both layout and publish books. It will be very interesting to hear the implications of community-based blogging for businesses.

More from BlogHer soon.