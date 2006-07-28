Someone’s Been Sleeping in My Bed

You caught an early flight and when you land you’re exhausted. You refuse to pay the airline extra for a meal, so all you’ve had today is a cup of coffee. So when you step into your hotel room, you think delirium has set in. “Have I been here before?”

Perhaps.

A couple of weeks ago, I got a PR pitch for Cooper Used Hotel Furniture, a company that purchases and resells old hotel beds, dressers, whatever. For as low as $250, anyone can buy entire rooms of furniture. Anyone, the pitch claimed, including other hotels. My editor, sensing a good kamikaze-intern mission, assigned me to find a hotel that would admit to stocking its rooms with secondhand furniture.

To my surprise, with a couple of phone calls, I seemed to be close. The pitch had implied that Cooper sold to economy hotels like Days Inn, Super 8, and Ramada. Cendant is a franchisor that owns all three brands. I left a message with the corporate office and then called Kurt Karchmer from Cooper Used Hotel Furniture.

Karchmer told me that hotels have an interest in new looks that follow the trends. In January 2005, he said, Cooper sold furniture to a Ramada on South Lake Shore Drive that originally belonged to a Chicago-area Hilton. He moved the furniture 40 blocks to its new home. Karchmer gave me the name and phone number of the general manager at the Ramada, Roy Patel, saying he would speak with me about the transaction.

I called Patel three times, but ultimately never heard back. Soon, I figured out why.