Mood Ringer

Having a bad day? How come? Were you in a bad mood when you got to work in the morning? Or did something happen in the office that threw you for a loop — and now you’re trying to find an even keel?

Knowledge@Wharton features an interesting piece on the research of Wharton management professor Nancy Rothbard and Steffanie Wilk, a professor at the Fisher School of Business at Ohio State University.

The researchers found that both positive and negative moods affect employee productivity, but that positive moods are more potent. Most importantly, they discovered, the mood you bring with you to work has a stronger effect on the day’s mood — and on work performance — than mood changes caused by events in the workplace.