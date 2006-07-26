A Winning Tale

If you’re a woman business owner, here’s a pretty irresistible proposition: tell a story about how you grew your business, and win a year’s worth of consulting services from one of the country’s most successful entrepreneurial women.

Mary Cantando, a sales and marketing expert who personally closed sales of nearly $50M in her own business, has written a book, The Woman’s Advantage, explaining how 20 women business owners across the country have built their little start-ups into multimillion dollar companies. It’s timely, it’s practical, and it’s inspirational.

As a board member of the Women’s Presidents’ Organization, Cantando wants to help bootstrap other women to success. So she’s come up with a contest to do just that.

Here’s the deal: read her book, implement one of the ideas she suggests, then write up your results in 500 words or less, and send it in, via Cantando’s website. The Grand Prize winner will receive business building prizes from various corporate sponsors, plus one year of consulting services with Cantando herself. What’s not to love?

And even if you don’t win, it will be worth checking out the section of the site called The Woman’s Advantage in Action, which will launch soon, just to read contest entries from women entrepreneurs all over the country. Who knows? One of those ideas could push your company over the million dollar mark as well.

And fellas: you can’t enter the contest, but feel free to peek at the entries on the site. Good ideas have no gender.