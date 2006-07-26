Mind the (Skills) Gap

Josie’s FC Now entry today inspired me to revisit another article in today’s Journal. Tucked inside the B section, Christopher Scinta explains American businesses’ hunt for technical talent . (Online subscription might be required.)

Using words like “desperate” and indicating that one of the reasons companies are turning to China and India for employees is because workers in the U.S. don’t always have the skills needed in more technology-oriented businesses.

For the last couple of years, the FC team has compiled a list of the top jobs in emerging industries and markets. These needed technical jobs are on the 2006 list. What needs to happen to make sure the U.S. doesn’t need 135,000 computer professionals a year — while only graduating 49,000?

That’s a hefty chasm.