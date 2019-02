Helmut Panke, CEO of BMW , is scheduled to retire Sept. 1. He doesn’t want to , but at BMW, retirement at 60 is mandatory.

Marshall Goldsmith suggests that retirement is a bad idea. In fact, fewer and fewer seniors are retiring on schedule, resulting in an increasing job shortage.

What do you think about mandatory retirement? If it’s not a good policy, how might an aging workforce and the need for more jobs be better balanced? Do you think a CEO’s tenure should be limited like a president’s?