My Date with Verizon

A special guest blogger today: My wife Jackie Dyer, who’s been vainly waiting at home for, yes, a telephone repair. Classic: A phone company that more than lives up to its own stereotype. In three days, Jackie has become quite the authority on customer non-service. As a prelude to our blockbuster, third annual Customer First Awards package, coming in our September issue, I thought I’d give Jackie the mike:

“Fast Company has written about companies with good customer service. Here’s the flip side…

“Verizon. Near monopoly, non-discretionary product, huge switching costs for consumers (getting DSL to work the first time was a nightmare). Not a company that needs to be too worried about customer satisfaction – and believe me, they aren’t.

“Since last week, our phone has been experiencing static to the point of unintelligibility. I was given an appointment with a repair technician, for which I needed to be at home from 12 – 5 pm. No way to tighten that time frame – I asked. Also no way to have a dispatcher give me any updates. 4:55 pm, I call and am told that they will not be there tonight. They will come tomorrow, 12 – 4 pm. No way to tighten that time frame. No way to give me special consideration since they’d blown it once. Next day, I cool my heels at home, stewing. Four o’clock, then five – no repairman.

“This morning, I call once more. They will be there very soon, most likely within an hour. I am now Highest Priority. It’s noon, and I’m still waiting. And believe me, I’ve thought about my “customer experience.” Here are some tips I’d like to offer Verizon:

“One, don’t lie. Just because I’m not likely to reach you personally next time I call, don’t tell me they will be there at a precise time just to get me off the phone. Don’t tell me they are on the job already. And don’t give me some hackneyed excuse. Yeah, a lot of outages due to the storms, so you’re really busy. Didn’t you already know that when you told me to wait for five hours? I might not be happy, but I’d be a whole lot more satisfied if I had lousy phone service these days but you’d not wasted half my week to boot.