Which Fast Company Article Is Your Favorite?

About a year and a half ago, my editor asked me to help out in selecting the articles that Fast Company would include in a book compilation. The end result of that work, Fast Company’s Greatest Hits: ten Years of the Most Innovative Ideas in Business , is now out in bookstores.

The process of going through old issues, frankly, was a revelation. Even though I can still remember where I was when I first saw Fast Company magazine (a newsstand in New York’s Astor Place hanging out with my friend Alan) and of course, how profoundly the magazine spoke to me, I was still blown away by the sheer volume of great stuff that the magazine published. It really was hard to narrow it down to 32 articles that we felt best reflected Fast Company’s traditions of great writing and timely analysis of issues affecting all of us in the world of work. We wanted to compile the articles that still held up on rereading today and would for years to come. That’s what we’ve done in the book.

But as I talked about the project with friends and interview subjects, other articles kept coming up, invariably with a great story attached about how the article affected them. There were plenty of personal favorites that I couldn’t include for space, given the confines of book publishing. But the Internet isn’t bound by such restrictions. With those conversations lingering in my head and seeing what John Moore at Brand Autopsy is doing, compiling his own list of favorite Fast Company reads, I want to throw it open to you.

Tell us your all-time favorite Fast Company article or articles and how they impacted your life and your career. The best story this week will get a copy of the book and whatever other FC swag I can dig up around here. If you keep it going, I’ll keep the contest going, giving out books and tchochkes for as long as there are a meaningful number of posts. I look forward to reading your stories and talking about them with you.