Banking on Universities

By Heath Row1 minute Read

In the university setting, technology transfer can be a major challenge. Students, researchers, and professors regularly discover and develop new technologies and innovations, but most universities don’t have the staff or resources needed to find the corporate partners needed to really invest in those innovations.

Enter Utek, a company that helps publicly traded companies connect with university researchers in order to foster and further technology transfer developments. It’s stake? Stock shares.

