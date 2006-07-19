StupidDomainName.com

Inspired by an amusing article in today’s Wall Street Journal on a dearth of available .com domain names, this morning I set out searching for the good, the bad, and the ugly of what’s already registered and up for sale.
It seems that “domainers” with get-rich-quick dreams conjure and create, then register, every possible domain name they can think of. Then they attempt to sell the names or make money on targeted pay-per-click advertising. If just one of their ideas becomes a hot commodity, then retirement is paid for!
Below, an unscientific survey of what’s available:
Many domain names on the innumerable domain name broker sites focus on what’s timely. At Impressive Domains, morning-afterpill.com is on sale for $2,000 and oxycontinattorneys.com costs $12,000. Buy Domains, with 675,000 domain names, is offering discountgasoline.com, for $2,088.
Another method of creating a domain name before it’s in demand: anticipate what new companies might name themselves, like Buy Domains has. If you’re thinking of starting up Atlantic Travel, be prepared to pay $44,000 for atlantictravel.com. And worldcellular.com will run you $7,000, so plan accordingly.
Caveat emptor: make sure the name you want hasn’t already been developed. Impressive Domains is asking $200,000 for centerfold.com, which, take my word for it, is already an amply endowed site.
And then there are the unanswerable questions. Like why user leowang has bid $950 for the domain name 99u.com on the bidding site After Nic. And whether, on the same site, seller Inventory2 will find the couple willing to pay $160 for the rights to melissaandjustin.com? If you happen to be Melissa or Justin, and you’re wondering how much to pay for a domain name you like, get an appraisal before buying.
But my favorite site of all is Fabulous Domains, which will provide a list of available domain names based on your keyword entry. Cat gives 541 registered sites up for sale (caturinesmell.com, catsurgery.com) and dog brings back 1488 results (decorativedogpillows.com, hotdogingredients.com). Just imagine what its generator could do for your banking, consulting, or manufacturing business! Or, maybe, you’d prefer not to.