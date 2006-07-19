StupidDomainName.com

Inspired by an amusing article in today’s Wall Street Journal on a dearth of available .com domain names, this morning I set out searching for the good, the bad, and the ugly of what’s already registered and up for sale.

It seems that “domainers” with get-rich-quick dreams conjure and create, then register, every possible domain name they can think of. Then they attempt to sell the names or make money on targeted pay-per-click advertising. If just one of their ideas becomes a hot commodity, then retirement is paid for!

Below, an unscientific survey of what’s available:

Many domain names on the innumerable domain name broker sites focus on what’s timely. At Impressive Domains, morning-afterpill.com is on sale for $2,000 and oxycontinattorneys.com costs $12,000. Buy Domains, with 675,000 domain names, is offering discountgasoline.com, for $2,088.

Another method of creating a domain name before it’s in demand: anticipate what new companies might name themselves, like Buy Domains has. If you’re thinking of starting up Atlantic Travel, be prepared to pay $44,000 for atlantictravel.com. And worldcellular.com will run you $7,000, so plan accordingly.

Caveat emptor: make sure the name you want hasn’t already been developed. Impressive Domains is asking $200,000 for centerfold.com, which, take my word for it, is already an amply endowed site.