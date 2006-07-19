Wal-Mart Takes on Everyone

Not only has Wal-Mart begun its organic foods push in an effort to take on Whole Foods and differentiate itself from Target, the company has also stepped into the social networking arena.

In order to catch the MySpace generation, Wal-Mart has launched The HUB (School Your Way). The attempt is pretty lame too. Sure “Hubsters” (not joking here) can create their own pages and upload video, but not without parental consent or Wal-Mart review before posting. It’s actually not social networking at all. Though youth can create profiles, there’s no interaction with other “Hubsters” (except voting on pages) and limits on what can be added there.

Of course we know that it’s really a marketing campaign and not a hopeful MySpace killer.