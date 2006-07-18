I’ve Got $20 on the IRS

Last week, I talked about increased online gambling during the Atlantic City casino shutdown and the Internet Gambling and Prohibition Act , which would put an end to most online gambling.

This week, the online gambling crackdown continues and it has taken an international turn.

The arrest of a British executive from BetOnSports by the U.S. federal government has other European online gambling companies worried. The arrest has affected the London Stock Exchange, taking a bite out of the FTSE. Check out the article from today’s New York Times.

The best part of the story – the last paragraph where British analysts are surprised that the U.S. collects taxes on dirty money.