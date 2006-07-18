I’ve Got $20 on the IRS

Last week, I talked about increased online gambling during the Atlantic City casino shutdown and the Internet Gambling and Prohibition Act, which would put an end to most online gambling.
This week, the online gambling crackdown continues and it has taken an international turn.
The arrest of a British executive from BetOnSports by the U.S. federal government has other European online gambling companies worried. The arrest has affected the London Stock Exchange, taking a bite out of the FTSE. Check out the article from today’s New York Times.
The best part of the story – the last paragraph where British analysts are surprised that the U.S. collects taxes on dirty money.