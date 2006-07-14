One for the Weekend

My previous Netflix rental was explicitly about business. My most recent watch, which I saw last night, was explicitly about post-war Poland… but implicitly about business. Go figure!

Krzysztof Kieslowski’s 1976 film The Scar touches on a lot of serious business issues: The impact a new business can have on a community, involving community members in business development projects, paying attention to the needs of employees, the importance of leadership — and finding yourself in a situation where you’re being set up to fail — social responsibility, and the impact your work can have on your family life.

It’s subtitled, and a subtle cross between the Apprentice and the Corporation, with a little social revolution thrown in.

Worth a rental.