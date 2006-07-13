Pass Me a Bottle, Mr. Jones

Borders’ new CEO George Jones faces a major challenge. Known as a retail innovator from stints at Warner Bros. Studio Stores and Saks, Jones takes over a company that’s locked in a competitive vise-grip between Barnes & Noble and Amazon. I thought a little unsolicited advice might be in order:

Dear Mr. Jones,

I am an author, filmmaker, and avid consumer of books, CD’s, and videos. I live a few blocks from your Santa Monica store, and you don’t get any of my business.

Your store is located on the Third Street Promenade, a high-visibility location frequented by tourists and trendy locals. The Promenade has become a brand showcase for the world’s top retailers including Apple, Puma, Adidas, J Crew, Pottery Barn, Urban Outfitters, Restoration Hardware and Abercrombie & Fitch. These stores are glittering, innovative, and ever changing. Yours is dingy and unfocused.

Barnes & Noble runs a tight ship two blocks up the street. Their store is bigger, cleaner, and better organized. The clerks know books and can make thoughtful recommendations. One way you can begin to compete is with pricing. At B&N, almost everything except the bestsellers is sold at list, with a 10% loyalty discount to B&N cardholders.

The other day, I was in your store looking for a book that was out of stock. Your clerk pleasantly offered to special order the book for me. It would take seven days to arrive and would be priced at list. No thanks: as an Amazon Prime member, books are shipped to me in two days, and I pay an average of 35% off list.