Feeding America

Grocery chains across the nation have started to mimic Whole Foods choice of products — all natural, organic, and specialty food items. Because these items are specialty items, they carry a specialty price tag. Is the American economy so strong that people will shell out more dough for groceries just because — or are shoppers more concerned with what their lamb chops were fed and how they were treated while being fattened for the slaughter?

Thirty new steakhouses have sprung up in New York City this past year, according to a story published in Crain’s this week. People out there are willing to pay well over $100 a head for a steak dinner in NYC — and chefs and restaurateurs have been feeding the frenzy.

Are we willing to spend more money on food today than a decade ago? Is this a new trend that will fade with the economy or a lifestyle choice that will grow even stronger with the new generation?