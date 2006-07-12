Does the House Always Win?

A couple of days ago, I talked about increased online gambling during the Atlantic City casino shutdown. Yesterday the House of Representatives voted 317 to 93 in favor of the Internet Gambling and Prohibition Act, which would put an end to most online gambling. Credit card use would be banned on gaming sites.

Jack Abramoff lobbied against this bill when it first came to the House six years ago and it was defeated. Based on language used by Virginia’s Rep. Robert W. Goodlatte (“This is the opportunity to expunge a smear on this House done by many lobbyists”), it looks like the bill also gave the representatives a chance to try and distance themselves from the scandal.

There’s no telling what the Senate will do now that they’re faced with the issue, but some in Congress have taken a more moderate tone. The Poker Players Alliance supports regulation and taxes, saying that over $4 billion could be collected for state and federal coffers. They call poker “an American tradition” and have come out strongly to protect our right to lose our money however we see fit.